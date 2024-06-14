Mentorship, faith and career with George H. Lambert

FOX 5 Live Zone host Guy Lambert and his father George H. Lambert Junior join us on The Good Word for Father’s Day!

They discuss the importance of their faith on the journey, their careers and their father-son relationship. Guy’s father George is the president of the Greater Washington Metropolitan Urban League. They also discuss why mentorship is so important and the importance of family and friends who are like family!



Catch the full interview this Sunday on FOX Local at 10:00 a.m. Here's how to get FOX Local on your smart TV.