Memorial for ROTC instructor killed at Old Dominion shooting to be held Saturday

The memorial for Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, the ROTC instructor who was killed in a shooting at Old Dominion University, will be held this Saturday.

What we know:

Shah was killed after a gunman opened fire in a classroom in the university’s business school building. Authorities say the gunman was subdued by other ROTC students.

The final viewing will be held at Presidential Funeral Services in Portsmouth, VA, on Saturday at 4 p.m. The celebration of life will be at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Shah was previously a student at ODU and joined the ROTC program leadership after flying helicopters for the U.S. Army in the Middle East. Shah’s family says the ceremonies are open to anyone who wants to attend.