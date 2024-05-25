Memorial Day weather: High temperatures and humidity expected across the DC region

Memorial Day weekend welcomes more chances of rain and cloudy skies.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday with warm and humid conditions. There is a chance of an isolated late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, nothing widespread. Any strong storms are expected to be mainly across the northwest zones. Winds are light. Highs in the upper 80s (87F) and overnight lows in the upper 60s (67F.)

Memorial Day weekend weather forecast

A code orange for Air Quality has been issued for Saturday, May 25- air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Memorial Day Weather

Expect a hot day with humidity and some sunshine to start, but then we have a chance of strong, severe storms. We will have a stronger cold front that will pass across our region and is placed under a slight risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. If severe weather happens, we could see damaging winds, hail and even a tornado threat.