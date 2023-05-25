Memorial Day Weekend Travel: Best and worst times to drive in and around the DC area

Be ready to pack your patience this Memorial Day if you plan to travel in and around the D.C. region.

AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates over one-million Washington, D.C. area residents will kick off the summer travel season with a holiday weekend vacation.

Of those traveling, nearly 905,000 will travel by road, 85,000 will fly, and more than 19,000 will take a bus, train or cruise.

D.C. area travelers will join the 42.3 million Americans nationwide who are expected to travel over the holiday weekend. This is an increase of more than six percent over last year for D.C. area travel, but still six percent less than pre-pandemic holiday travel in 2019. Nationally, the number reflects a seven percent increase over 2022.

This year is expected to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 in the D.C. region. Nationally, it’s expected to be third busiest Memorial Day on record.

If you are driving, the busiest day is expected to be Friday, May 26. The best times to travel will be mornings or evenings after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday.

BEST & WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL ON THE ROAD

Thursday, May 25

Worst Travel Time | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Travel Time | Before 1 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Worst Travel Time | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Travel Time | Before 12 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Sunday, May 28

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Monday, May 29

Worst Travel Time | 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Best Travel Time | Before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 30

Worst Travel Time | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Travel Time | Before 2 p.m., After 6 p.m.

AAA says the peak congestion time in the D.C. region will be Monday at 5 p.m. Drivers along Interstate 95 from the Williamsburg area into the nation’s capital can expect travel times of over four hours – a 65 percent increase over the typical drive time.