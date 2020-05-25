Memorial Day Sandy Point Beach crowd mostly respecting social distancing guidelines

A popular local beach in Maryland proved to be a popular Memorial Day destination once again, but despite the large numbers, those in attendance appeared to be largely respecting social distancing guidelines.

In contrast to social media posts from around the country showing densely packed crowds over Memorial Day weekend, Sandy Point Beach attendees could be seen clustered in tiny groups, or pairs.

According to FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez, some attendees could be seen wearing face coverings.

Beach goers who talked to FOX 5 said they recognized the need to adhere to social distancing guideline.

"I don’t think we’re quite ready yet. I mean, as you see from here, everybody’s distanced pretty far away. But when you see the images of ocean city it seems to be packed and I don’t think we’re quite that ready yet," said Timothy Harrison, who was enjoying a walk along the beach.

Others indicated that if they were met by crowds similar to other scenes from the weekend, they would have simply avoided the beach altogether.

“Certainly if we would’ve come out here and seen 100 people close together, we probably would have just turned around and gone home," said Melissa Stevens.

Around 1:40 p.m., Maryland State Park closed the location because the parking lot was full.

In contrast, images from Ocean City’s boardwalk showed tightly packed crowds, and police needed to be sent to a massive gathering in Southeast D.C. over the weekend.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said such images are “disturbing” because many of the attendees at such locales are circulating throughout the area.

