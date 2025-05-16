Melania Trump statue sawed off at ankles, stolen from Slovenian hometown

The Brief A bronze statue of Melania Trump was sawed off at the ankles and stolen from her hometown in Slovenia. The statue, unveiled in 2020, replaced a wooden version that had been set on fire earlier that year. Slovenian authorities are investigating the theft but have not identified any suspects.



Authorities in Slovenia are investigating the disappearance of a bronze statue of first lady Melania Trump, which was sawed off and removed from her hometown.

Melania statue sawed off at ankles

What we know:

The life-size bronze sculpture was unveiled in 2020 near Sevnica, Slovenia, birthplace of Melanija Knavs, during President Donald Trump’s first term. It replaced a wooden statue that was set on fire earlier that year.

RONO, SLOVENIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Newly erected life-sized bronze statue of Melania Trump stands in Rono, a village neighbouring her hometown Sevnica on September 17, 2020 in Rono, Slovenia. A new statue of Melania Trump was recently unveiled in Sloveni Expand

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said Friday that authorities were notified of the statue’s theft on Tuesday and are working to identify those responsible.

Investigation continuing

Slovenian media reports say the bronze replica was sawed off at the ankles and taken away.

The original wooden statue was set on fire in July 2020. Carved from a linden tree, the rustic figure depicted Melania Trump in a pale blue dress similar to the one she wore at the 2017 presidential inauguration. The bronze replica, however, bears little resemblance to the former first lady.