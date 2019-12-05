Medical center employee accused of sexually assaulting 2 female patients in Rockville, police say

article

A Silver Spring man who worked as a psychiatric technician at a medical center in Rockville is facing multiple sex offense charges in Montgomery County.

According to police, a female victim told authorities she was sexually assaulted by a male medical center employee while she was a patient at the Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health facility located in the 14000 block of Broschart Road on June 5, 2019.

Around two weeks later on June 20, police say a second female victim reported an employee at the medical center had inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact with her while she was a patient on or about Feb. 6, 2018.

Investigators say 48-year-old Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah was developed as a suspect during an investigation. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. He is currently being held without bond.

Okah's employment at Adventist HealthCare was terminated on June 7, according to the facility and police.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 if you believe you were victimized by Okah.