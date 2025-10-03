MD man allegedly found with 10,000+ images of child porn

article

The Brief A Charles County man has been charged with viewing and downloading more than 10,000 images of child pornography. Jack Fullerton was arrested on Oct. 1. A judge ruled Fullerton could be released on electronic monitoring.



Charles County deputies arrested a man this week accused of downloading thousands of pieces of child porn.

What we know:

Deputies arrested Jack Fullerton of Port Tobacco on Wednesday. He is facing charges of knowingly accessing and viewing child pornography and more than 100 counts of possession.

Investigators said they first got a tip about someone in Charles County downloading the illegal images last year. When they served a warrant at his home, officials said they found more than 10,000 images of child porn on Fullerton's devices.

A Grand Jury indicted Fullerton in late September, and officials arrested him in Mechanicsville on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a judge ruled that Fullerton could be released on electronic monitoring.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when Fullerton will be back in court.

What you can do:

Deputies are still investigating this case. Investigators asked anyone who believes they might have had inappropriate contact with Fullerton to contact detectives.