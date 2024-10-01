MCPS opens applications for new Blended Learning Program for medically-impacted students

article

Applications are now open for Montgomery County students who can't attend in-person classes this year because of medical conditions.

The Blended Learning Program was started after Montgomery County Public Schools cut its virtual learning academy earlier this year. That academy served a similar purpose for hundreds of students - but was dropped because of budget cuts.

The program is designed to provide virtual educational services for students who, due to medical conditions, are unable to attend school in person for up to a year. It includes synchronous instruction at least four days a week, with daily asynchronous learning sessions. While most classes will take place during regular school hours, some synchronous instruction for high school students may occur outside of the traditional school day.

For elementary students (grades K-5), synchronous lessons will cover core subjects such as English/Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Middle school students (grades 6-8) will also have core subject instruction along with a few elective options. High school students will focus on courses required for graduation, but the selection of classes will be limited.

The Blended Learning Program starts Nov. 6.

Eligible families can apply here.

