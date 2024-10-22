The Brief Nearly 50 people have been infected with E.coli which has been linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, according to the CDC. One person has died. So far, E.coli infections linked to this outbreak have been reported across 10 states.



Nearly 50 people across 10 states have been sickened by an E.coli outbreak that has been linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Where is the outbreak?

As of Oct. 22, 49 people have been infected with the strain of E.coli linked to McDonald’s hamburgers.

Ten of those people have been hospitalized and one person developed a serious condition that can cause kidney failure as a result of the infection.

One "older adult" who lived in Colorado died, according to the CDC.

What is the source of the outbreak?

Preliminary information from the Food and Drug Administration suggested that the E.coli contaminated the onions that are included on the Quarter Pounder. Infections were reported between Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

Investigations into the origin of the outbreak are still ongoing.

What is McDonald’s doing?

McDonald’s has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states as a precaution, according to the CDC.

Quarter Pounders will be temporarily taken off menus at some McDonald’s locations, which include Colorado, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as some locations in Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

"We take food safety extremely seriously and it’s the right thing to do. Impacted restaurants are receiving a stock recovery notice today and should reach out to their field supply chain manager or distribution center with any questions," according to a company news release.

"We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market). In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available," McDonald's added.

Symptoms of E.coli

Some symptoms of E.coli include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea (often bloody)

Vomiting

Fever higher than 102

If a person is infected with E.coli, they will usually exhibit symptoms about 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the CDC.

Most people recover without treatment after five to seven days, but some people could develop serious kidney problems and should seek medical attention right away. The infection is especially dangerous for children who are younger than 5 years old.

The type of bacteria implicated in this outbreak, E. coli O157:H7, causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. each year, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.