McClain Delaney declares victory in Maryland's 6th Congressional District

The high volume of mail-in and provisional ballots in Maryland is causing delays in finalizing election results, particularly in the closely contested 6th Congressional District.

Democratic nominee April McClain Delaney has declared victory over Republican Neil Parrott, though the Associated Press has not officially called the race.

In her statement announcing her win, McClain Delaney cited favorable projections.

Voters shared mixed reactions to the extended timeline.

One voter FOX 5 spoke with expressed frustration with the delay, saying, "If there wasn’t any question of how many others, like…10,000 left to count, or 20,000 left to count…I’d be okay with that. It’s just that it’s taking too long to call these races."

Another voter was ready to move forward, stating, "Based on the numbers and figures, I think it went the way it is. I think people should accept it and move forward, and both sides can get together and make this country a better place for all of us."

The latest tally shows McClain Delaney leading by nearly 9,000 votes over Parrott in a race that had the candidates separated by only a few hundred votes on Thursday.

The 6th District stretches from Western Maryland to parts of Montgomery County.

Breanna Gray, an assistant professor of government and politics at the University of Maryland, noted the impact of a close race on the timing of results. "You can’t make sweeping claims without making sure you have all of the ballots in," Gray said. "I think that’s a good thing, that we’re ensuring folks’ votes are counting. We’re hesitant to make those claims before we know with due diligence that these are the projected winners."

Parrott has not responded to McClain Delaney’s victory claim.

Election board members have assured FOX 5 that, even once the race is called, every vote will be counted to determine the final outcome.

Read Delaney's full statement below:

"I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the people of Maryland’s 6th District have placed in me," said April McClain Delaney. "Since the beginning of this campaign, our message has been clear: it’s time for common sense, common ground leadership that puts people over politics, defends our freedoms and values, and builds a future centered on unity. I am grateful for every single volunteer, voter, and supporter who has put their faith in our vision. Together, we are dedicated to building a 6th District that thrives on opportunity, growth, and shared community values."

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on McClain Delaney’s victory:

"Marylanders deserve a champion – and they will get that champion in April Delaney, when she is sworn in next year as the next Member of Congress for Maryland’s 6th District. April is ready to work with anyone willing to find common ground – Democrats, Republicans, and Independants – because she recognizes that there is more that unites us than divides us. And she will be a champion for our children in Congress, just as she has been throughout her career, and she will advocate for the interests of all Marylanders, no matter their party or political ideology.

"I am proud to have April Delaney as a partner in this work, and I look forward to adding her name to our extraordinary congressional delegation."

