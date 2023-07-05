Mayor Bowser speaks after deadly holiday weekend in DC: 'Too many guns and too many violent people'

The 4th of July was marred by a rash of crimes across D.C. As fireworks rang out in the nation's capital, so did gunfire.

There were at least ten shootings over the long holiday weekend and multiple children were injured. Several victims have died and the series of deadly incidents has people asking: when will the violence end?

A 10-year-old and a 17-year-old were two juveniles among nine people shot in the Deanwood neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say someone drove up in an SUV, stopped and within seconds opened fire on the crowd, targeting a person.

Thankfully no one died in the mass shooting but at least five people have been killed in the District within the last 24 hours.

Two of the shootings did happen within areas where the city deployed its "Safety Go Teams" this holiday and one happened as a team was working. The teams, whose focus was on minimizing the number of reported fireworks-related incidents, gun violence and crimes on the holiday, were deployed July 3 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and July 4 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference Wednesday with police and public safety officials to discuss the violent holiday weekend but did not offer a strategic plan to address the concerning level of gun violence moving forward.

"We have too many guns and too many violent people on the street," Bowser said.

She continued to point to how other partners of the "ecosystem" need to also step up. She once again called on the D.C. City Council to pass her proposed public safety bill which would, among other things, give judges more discretion to hold violent people behind bars — adding that the council should not try to water down the proposal.

The council is not expected to pick it up again until after summer break.

Bowser’s response wasn't enough for some residents who say they don’t feel her office is listening to them or implementing the changes they are recommending.

While the mayor acknowledged today there is a problem, she also said she felt the responses by D.C. police and fire were appropriate.

"No one’s ever on their own. As I mentioned already in a way that I can respond to you about how our neighborhoods are being protected is just by looking at how long it takes police to get a call and those responses met my expectations," she said.