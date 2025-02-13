Mayor Bowser meets with Ward 7 residents to discuss future of RFK Stadium site

The Brief D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to bring a new Washington Commanders stadium to the old RFK site. The stadium would take up about 20-25 acres of the 174-acre site, with plans for housing, restaurants, parks, and a waterfront. A study estimates the project could generate $1.26 billion in revenue, 2,000 jobs, and $26 million in tax revenue.



As the Washington Commanders search for a new home, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is making a strong push to bring the team back to the site of the old RFK Stadium.

On Thursday night, Bowser and city officials met with Ward 7 residents at Eastern High School to discuss the future of the site and what a new stadium could mean for the community.

Securing control of the land from the federal government was the first hurdle. Now, city leaders must decide how to develop the 174-acre property.

Bowser emphasized that an NFL stadium — expected to take up about 20 to 25 acres — could be the key to unlocking further development, including housing, restaurants, parks, and a waterfront area.

"I believe firmly that in global cities — world-class cities like ours — we do big things," Bowser said. "We have arts and culture, entertainment, nightlife, and sports. We have great neighborhoods, and we can invite the world to our city. But the fact is, until we have a modern stadium, we will not be able to host events that the world is used to."

A D.C. sports study suggests an NFL stadium at the RFK site could generate $1.26 billion in economic revenue, create more than 2,000 jobs, and bring in $26 million in tax revenue.

Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about how the project would impact their community and whether their needs would be prioritized in the development. Bowser assured them that the vision for the site extends beyond just a stadium.

"We won’t get a chance to do this again. Not for a long, long time," she said.