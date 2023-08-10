Mayor Bowser gives $450,000 in mini-grants towards gun violence programs

D.C. Mayor Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention have awarded nearly $450,000 in mini-grants to 62 nonprofit organizations and individuals.

The mini-grants are a part of the Building Blocks D.C. mini-grants program, which supports the Bowser administration's efforts to prevent gun violence through community-based programming and activities.

"The mini-grants program is about empowering community members who are actively working to create opportunity and prevent violence," said Bowser. "We have a lot of Washingtonians working every day to keep our community safe – they’re helping people get on a better path forward, uplifting neighborhoods, and making sure our young people feel seen and loved. These grants recognize and support the good work that is happening in our city."

This grant program is designed to help the community take an active role in the fight against gun violence.