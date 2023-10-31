Matthew Perry, 'Friends' cast earned millions from show's residuals each year

As "Friends" fans mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, a glimpse at how much the actor made in residuals from the hit show is a testament to the sitcom's popularity even nearly 20 years after it ended.

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons , from 1994 to 2004, and while each cast member was paid $1 million per episode in the last few years of airing, they continued to make millions of dollars annually off their parts after it went off the air.

FILE - Matthew Perry on May 18, 2017. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Perry and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow were each earning $20 million annually in syndication income from Warner Bros. for their past roles on "Friends" as of 2018, and that number was reportedly even higher after the show's reruns were picked up by Netflix, according to Marketplace .

HOLLYWOOD MOURNS DEATH OF MATTHEW PERRY: ‘THE WORLD WILL MISS YOU’

The six actors had a deal that paid them each 2% of syndication income from "Friends," when Warner Bros. was pulling in $1 billion annually from streaming the show, the outlet reported.

Perry, who played the part of Chandler Bing in the popular series, died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 54. Law enforcement sources said Perry was found dead in a hot tub at a house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday. The authorities stated he appeared to have died due to drowning.

MATTHEW PERRY CAUSE OF DEATH ‘DEFERRED’: CORONER

In the actor's memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," he discussed his decades-long battle with drinking and drugs before getting clean in recent years.

FILE - Cast of "Friends" in 1995: Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Perry revealed he spent an enormous sum over the years in his battle against substance abuse.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," the actor told The New York Times.

FOX News' Elizabeth Stanton and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.