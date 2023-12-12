Massive skull of ancient 'sea monster' discovered in England

article

A rare and unusual discovery occurred in southern England.

The enormous skull of an ancient sea monster was located on a beach in the county of Dorset in 2022.

Paleontologists learned that the bones were of a pliosaur, an apex predator that roamed the ocean 150 million years ago, the BBC reported.

The pliosaur, which measures almost 40 feet long, could propel itself quickly with four powerful flipper-like limbs. Its skull had 130 razor-sharp teeth, allowing it to kill its prey instantly.

FILE-Paleontologist Richard Forrest with the jaw bone of a pliosaur found on the Dorset coast. It is believed to be the biggest example so far discovered of the biggest predator to live on the planet. (Photo by Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty Images) Expand

Fossil enthusiast Phil Jacobs found the bones while walking along a beach on the coast of southern England.

Moments later, a drone found the pliosaur’s head on a cliff along the beach, and paleontologists slid down a rope to dig out the fossil.

Although the creatures' remains were found in the spring of 2022, the unique discovery and investigation will be highlighted in a BBC documentary called "Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster" with David Attenborough, which will air on PBS in February, the BBC reported.

