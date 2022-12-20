Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure.

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department placed the fire under control without any reports of injuries and with all occupants being accounted for,

The cause fo the fire is still under investigation.