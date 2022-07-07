Massive downed tree removed from front of Adelphi home after neighbors, councilmember come together

A Prince George's County man will finally get a massive downed tree removed from the front of his home after help from the community and a landscaping company.

The tree has been blocking the front door of Matt Lee's 22nd Avenue home in Adelphi since it fell during a lightning strike last fall.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Lee who said the County quickly restored power after the tree fell but said he couldn't afford the over $6,000 needed to remove it from the front of his home.

Lee told Barnard he purchased a chainsaw and has been working himself to cut the tree and remove it. He says once it's removed work can begin to repair the damaged roof.

Lee said he appreciates offers of help from the community. Barnard said FOX 5 heard from District 2 Prince George's County Councilperson Deni Taveras who said a landscaping company will begin work to remove the fallen tree Thursday morning.