Mass casuality multi-vehicle collision in Maryland causes delays

Montgomery County officials are on the scene of what is being called a mass casualty collision in Germantown.

According to PIO Pete Piringer, the collision occurred on Route 355 Frederick Road and Shakespeare Boulevard. It is reported that the collision involved two vehicles.

This remains an active scene. Road closures are up in the area.

Six patients were injured in the collision. No word on the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.