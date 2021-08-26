Masks required indoors in Maryland public schools: state board of education

Staff and students in Maryland public schools will be required to wear masks this year, the state board of education voted on Thursday.

The order comes amid soaring cases in the D.C. region and beyond, accelerated in part by the arrival of the Delta variant.

Health officials say the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are occurring among the unvaccinated.

Most school districts in the D.C. area already require masks indoors – but at least five do not.