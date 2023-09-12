Masked gunman shoots food delivery driver who was picking up order in DC: police

Police are searching for a masked gunman they say jumped into a food delivery driver's vehicle while he was picking up an order in D.C. and shot him.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of U Street in the northwest.

Police say the driver was able to get the gunman out of the vehicle then realized he had been shot twice in the leg.

The driver is expected to survive. Police are searching for an armed gunman, wearing all black cloths and a ski mask.