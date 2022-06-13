Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report.

The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m.

The victim says her cell phone had slid from the center console to the floorboard behind the driver's seat. She pulled over to retrieve it and as she was about to get back into the driver's seat, she heard a voice behind her say, "***** if you move, I'll kill you," according to the report.

The suspect then stated, "Walk." The victim began to walk down the block towards the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE then northbound in that block.

The suspect then got into the white Maserati Levante and was last seen traveling southbound in the 600 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 50411.