1 dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in District Heights

One person has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday where two adult males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.

All the victims were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.