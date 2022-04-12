Maryland's Indian Head Highway to officially be renamed Piscataway Highway

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill on Tuesday to officially rename Indian Head Highway to Piscataway Highway.

A Change.org petition started by the Piscataway Conoy Tribe has argued that the names of both the highway and the town of Indian Head, Maryland, should be changed to reflect Native American heritage since both lie on ancestral lands.

A proposal to rename a Maryland highway after President Barack Obama was launched by two state lawmakers in 2021.

The infamous stretch of road, which is also known as Route 210, has long held a reputation of being dangerous to pedestrians and drivers.

The bill is set to go into effect on Oct. 1.