Maryland Zoo donkeys make Super Bowl LVI picks

The experts have spoken!

In an annual tradition, The Maryland Zoo's two miniature Mediterranean donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, made their selections for Super Bowl LVI Saturday.

They released this video of Harry and Lloyd's selections.

It seems one picked the Los Angeles Rams, and the other picked the Cincinnati Bengals. But overall, the Rams box got more attention.

The Zoo says they can't help but think that former Baltimore Raven, Eric Weddle, being a Ram now factored into the decision.

Exercises like this may seem like fun for the donkeys, but they are more than that. The Zoo says they are essential for the welfare of the animals.

They say these enrichment activities help keep the animals mentally and physically engaged. Enrichment also allows them to demonstrate their species-typical behavior, gives them opportunity to exercise control over their environment, and enhances their well-being.