Maryland women cruise to victory in round 1 of NCAA Tournament

article

Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as second-seeded Maryland rolled to a 93-61 victory over 15th-seeded Holy Cross in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Terrapins (26-6) scored the game’s first 14 points and cruised to victory. Maryland was able to give its top players plenty of rest, with Miller, Meyers and Shyanne Sellers each playing a little over half the game.

Sellers had 13 points and eight assists, and Brinae Alexander led Maryland in scoring with 18 points.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ COLLEGE PARK, MD - MARCH 17: Abby Meyers #10 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates a win in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at the Xfinity Center on March 17, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Holy Cross (24-9) was led by Simone Foreman’s 13 points.

Turnovers were always going to be a concern for the Crusaders against Maryland’s pressure, and that was a problem from the start. Holy Cross give the ball away 11 times in the first quarter alone and trailed 23-4 after one.

There wasn’t much suspense after that. The Terrapins led 52-21 at halftime, and the final margin was about the same.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore attended the game.

COLLEGE PARK, MD - MARCH 17: Maryland Governor Wes Moore hugs the Maryland Terrapin mascot after Maryland defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at the Xfinity Center on March 17, 2023 Expand

Next up for the Terrapins, they take on the Arizona Wildcats in the round of 32 on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.