Maryland woman shot and killed, ex-boyfriend arrested after car chase: police

A woman was reportedly shot and killed in Silver Spring on Sunday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is in custody following a dramatic car chase, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene on Imperial Drive around 8:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, and found a 47-year-old woman dead. A witness told police her ex-boyfriend shot her multiple times as she was leaving a residence.

Police say the suspect was located driving in the 6th district, leading to a pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ongoing investigation by authorities

The Major Crimes Division's Homicide Section is currently investigating the case. They are working to gather more information and will release the names of the victim and suspect when available.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victim or the suspect, and further details about the motive remain unclear.