2 arrested after missing St. Mary’s County man found dead

Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a St. Mary's County man who was reported missing last year and later found dead.

Maryland State Police arrested 45-year-old Michelina Goodwin Thursday and 40-year-old Larry Murphy Wednesday. Both are from Great Falls and face charges including first and second-degree murder, and improper disposal of a human body.

Their arrests follow the discovery of the body of 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk.

Larry Murphy (1) Michelina Goodwin (r) Maryland State Police

Nalborczyk was reported missing on December 21 of last year by a family member. Investigators determined foul play was involved in his disappearance. He was found in a remote area of Charles County and St. Mary's County. Autopsy results are pending.

Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.