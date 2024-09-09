Maryland warns of presidential election texting scam

The Maryland State Board of Elections is warning Maryland voters about a texting scam that’s spreading disinformation about the 2024 presidential election.

Officials say registered Maryland voters have reported receiving text messages that falsely claim the voter is not registered.

The message urges them to click on a weblink not associated with Maryland’s Board of Elections.

The text message reads:

"URGENT: To vote in the upcoming election, you MUST be registered, but public records show you're not registered at [voter address]. Click the link to register before the deadline: md-voter.link/4VczM

Reply Stop to end. AC"

"Election scams are a direct threat to the legitimacy of the electoral process. They are designed to steal identities, sow distrust in the election administration and undermine confidence," said State Administrator Jared DeMarinis in a statement.

DeMarinis said voters can check their registration status online at the official website for Maryland’s Board of Elections.

Officials say text messages from Maryland’s Board of Elections are sent from 833-572-1128 and will only include links to official ".gov" websites. They will never ask for personal information via text message.

To report disinformation, visit the official website.