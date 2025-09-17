Expand / Collapse search

Maryland, Virginia suburbs named among safest in the US

By
Published  September 17, 2025 12:01pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - JULY 3: In an aerial photo, single family homes are seen in a neighborhood on July 3, 2025 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • A new study ranked the safest suburbs in America for 2025.
    • Two Maryland suburbs and one in Virginia made the Top 20 list.
    • Five safety metrics were used to analyze each suburb.

When looking for one of the safest places to live in the country, residents in Maryland and Virginia don't have to wander too far.

What we know:

A recent study named Bethesda and Rockville in Maryland and Great Falls in Virginia among the "Safest Suburbs in America in 2025."

Bethesda came in second place, followed closely by Great Falls at No. 3 and Rockville at No. 4.

Only one suburb beat out Maryland and Virginia. Levi in Utah claimed the top spot for the second year in a row!

Top 20 safest suburbs

  1. Lehi, Utah
  2. Bethesda, Maryland
  3. Great Falls, Virginia
  4. Rockville, Maryland
  5. Dacula, Georgia
  6. Buford, Georgia
  7. Layton, Utah
  8. Edgewater, New Jersey
  9. McKinney, Texas
  10. Frisco, Texas
  11. Gretna, Nebraska
  12. Noblesville, Indiana
  13. Fishers, Indiana
  14. Highland Park, Illinois
  15. Carmel, Indiana
  16. Lexington, Massachusetts
  17. Brownsburg, Indiana
  18. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  19. Spring, Texas
  20. Canton, Georgia

By the numbers:

The rankings are based on reported crime, deadly car crashes, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking for 360 locations within a 15-to-45-minute drive from 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

Bethesda

  • Population: 67,403
  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0014
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0197
  • Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
  • Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
  • Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
  • Median monthly housing costs: $2,848
  • Median household income: $191,348

Great Falls

  • Population: 14,854
  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0004
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0032
  • Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3547
  • Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.5282
  • Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%
  • Median monthly housing costs: 4000+
  • Median household income: 250000+

Rockville

  • Population: 67,218
  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0064
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0198
  • Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
  • Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
  • Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
  • Median monthly housing costs: $2,262
  • Median household income: $122,384

Here's how the safest suburb, Lehi, Utah compares:

  • Population: 81,039
  • Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
  • Property crime per capita: 0.0158
  • Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054
  • Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716
  • Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%
  • Median monthly housing costs: $1,881
  • Median household income: $125,860

The Source: Information from this article was provided by SmartAsset.

Crime and Public SafetyVirginiaMaryland