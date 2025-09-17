Maryland, Virginia suburbs named among safest in the US

article

The Brief A new study ranked the safest suburbs in America for 2025. Two Maryland suburbs and one in Virginia made the Top 20 list. Five safety metrics were used to analyze each suburb.



When looking for one of the safest places to live in the country, residents in Maryland and Virginia don't have to wander too far.

What we know:

A recent study named Bethesda and Rockville in Maryland and Great Falls in Virginia among the "Safest Suburbs in America in 2025."

Bethesda came in second place, followed closely by Great Falls at No. 3 and Rockville at No. 4.

Only one suburb beat out Maryland and Virginia. Levi in Utah claimed the top spot for the second year in a row!

Top 20 safest suburbs

Lehi, Utah Bethesda, Maryland Great Falls, Virginia Rockville, Maryland Dacula, Georgia Buford, Georgia Layton, Utah Edgewater, New Jersey McKinney, Texas Frisco, Texas Gretna, Nebraska Noblesville, Indiana Fishers, Indiana Highland Park, Illinois Carmel, Indiana Lexington, Massachusetts Brownsburg, Indiana Fort Lee, New Jersey Spring, Texas Canton, Georgia

By the numbers:

The rankings are based on reported crime, deadly car crashes, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking for 360 locations within a 15-to-45-minute drive from 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

Bethesda

Population: 67,403

Violent crime per capita: 0.0014

Property crime per capita: 0.0197

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,848

Median household income: $191,348

Great Falls

Population: 14,854

Violent crime per capita: 0.0004

Property crime per capita: 0.0032

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3547

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.5282

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%

Median monthly housing costs: 4000+

Median household income: 250000+

Rockville

Population: 67,218

Violent crime per capita: 0.0064

Property crime per capita: 0.0198

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%

Median monthly housing costs: $2,262

Median household income: $122,384

Here's how the safest suburb, Lehi, Utah compares:

Population: 81,039

Violent crime per capita: 0.0072

Property crime per capita: 0.0158

Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054

Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716

Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%

Median monthly housing costs: $1,881

Median household income: $125,860