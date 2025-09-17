Maryland, Virginia suburbs named among safest in the US
When looking for one of the safest places to live in the country, residents in Maryland and Virginia don't have to wander too far.
What we know:
A recent study named Bethesda and Rockville in Maryland and Great Falls in Virginia among the "Safest Suburbs in America in 2025."
Bethesda came in second place, followed closely by Great Falls at No. 3 and Rockville at No. 4.
Only one suburb beat out Maryland and Virginia. Levi in Utah claimed the top spot for the second year in a row!
Top 20 safest suburbs
- Lehi, Utah
- Bethesda, Maryland
- Great Falls, Virginia
- Rockville, Maryland
- Dacula, Georgia
- Buford, Georgia
- Layton, Utah
- Edgewater, New Jersey
- McKinney, Texas
- Frisco, Texas
- Gretna, Nebraska
- Noblesville, Indiana
- Fishers, Indiana
- Highland Park, Illinois
- Carmel, Indiana
- Lexington, Massachusetts
- Brownsburg, Indiana
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Spring, Texas
- Canton, Georgia
By the numbers:
The rankings are based on reported crime, deadly car crashes, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking for 360 locations within a 15-to-45-minute drive from 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.
Bethesda
- Population: 67,403
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0014
- Property crime per capita: 0.0197
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,848
- Median household income: $191,348
Great Falls
- Population: 14,854
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0004
- Property crime per capita: 0.0032
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 4.3547
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.5282
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 18.78%
- Median monthly housing costs: 4000+
- Median household income: 250000+
Rockville
- Population: 67,218
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0064
- Property crime per capita: 0.0198
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6211
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.2443
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 15.28%
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,262
- Median household income: $122,384
Here's how the safest suburb, Lehi, Utah compares:
- Population: 81,039
- Violent crime per capita: 0.0072
- Property crime per capita: 0.0158
- Number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people: 5.6054
- Number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.8716
- Percentage of adults reporting excessive drinking: 9.39%
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,881
- Median household income: $125,860
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SmartAsset.