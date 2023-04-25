Maryland, Virginia parents google authoritative parenting style the most: report

Google Trends says parenting styles are being searched more than ever in 2023.

Between April 25, 2022, and April 24, 2023, inquisitive caretakers across more than 30 states looked into the authoritative parenting style more than any of the other practices. Maryland and Virginia were among the states who used Google to search for details on the authoritative parenting style the most.

In this parenting style, The American Psychology Association defines the parents as "nurturing, responsive, and supportive, yet set firm limits for their children. They attempt to control children's behavior by explaining rules, discussing, and reasoning. They listen to a child's viewpoint but don't always accept it."

The scientific organization states children raised with this style tend to be friendly, energetic, cheerful, self-reliant, self-controlled, curious, cooperative, and achievement-oriented.

Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Missouri were included among the 10 states who searched about the authoritarian parenting style over the others.

Vermont and New Hampshire were the only two states who seemed to be overly interested in the attachment parenting style.

A handful of states searched the permissive parenting style more than others while natural parenting was searched the most in South Dakota, and only in South Dakota.

The top trending questions on parenting this past week included:

When does parenting get easier? What is co-parenting? What is child-rearing, and what is helicopter parenting?

Check out a map of the most searched parenting styles by state below: