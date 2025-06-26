Maryland teacher indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse against a minor

The Brief Parkdale High School teacher Amir Johnson was indicted on 18-counts, including sexual abuse and rape of a minor. The alleged sexual encounters occurred between January and April 2025. State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said "this indictment reflects our office’s efforts to protect our most vulnerable residents, including our children."



A high school teacher in Prince George’s County was indicted on 18-counts, including sexual abuse of a minor and rape.

What we know:

The teacher, Amir Johnson, worked at Parkdale High School in East Riverdale, MD, and reportedly had multiple alleged sexual encounters with a victim. The incidents allegedly occurred between January and April 2025. Johnson was hired in October 2023.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson announced the indictment today.

"Sexual abuse is an extremely personal violation against someone, especially a child, and we take these allegations very seriously," State’s Attorney Jackson said. "Teachers are trusted professionals who have a responsibility to care, educate, and develop our children, and violating that trust in such an egregious manner is a betrayal of our community’s safety and values."

What's next:

Johnson has been suspended from teaching, according to the press release. Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) said that allegations of suspected child abuse or neglect are reported to Child Protective Services.

PGCPS is "fully supporting law enforcement in their investigation", but will not be releasing additional details at this time because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.



