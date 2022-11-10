Maryland teacher awarded $27K for innovative teaching program

A Maryland teacher was awarded $27,000 Thursday for her innovative teaching idea.

Leann Holden Martin works at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale.

She won the first-place award in the annual Voya Unsung Heroes Program.

The grant will help fund and expand her "Sonny House Job Skills Program," which is focused on helping students with severe cognitive disabilities develop real-world job skills.

"This is my passion. I love working with these students," Holden Martin said. "This will let everybody see all that they can do."

Since the program started, Voya Financial has awarded over $6 million to educators across the country.

