Maryland to sue Trump administration over canceled FBI move to Greenbelt: sources

The Brief Maryland plans to sue over canceled FBI move to Greenbelt, sources say. State leaders argue the Trump administration reversed a relocation plan approved under Biden. The FBI now plans to stay in D.C., moving to the Reagan Building instead.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other state leaders are expected to announce a lawsuit Thursday against the Trump administration for scrapping plans to relocate the FBI’s Washington headquarters to Greenbelt, sources tell FOX 5.

Legal fight

The lawsuit aims to block President Trump from abandoning plans announced under the Biden administration.

Maryland had been chosen over Virginia after a competitive site selection process between the two states.

In July, the FBI and General Services Administration announced the bureau would relocate to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., instead of the previously proposed site in Greenbelt.

Greenbelt plan canceled

In a joint statement, the two agencies said relocating the headquarters just a few blocks away to an existing property would avoid building a new facility in Greenbelt, which they said would take years and cost taxpayers significantly more.

The Reagan Building also houses U.S. Customs and Border Protection.