Maryland struggling with shortage of poll workers ahead of November election

With just three months before the November election, officials in Maryland are struggling with a shortage of poll workers brought on by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland Board of Elections is actively recruiting election judges to staff all of the state's precincts on Election Day.

According to the Associated Press, board vice chairman Patrick Hogan made a last-ditch appeal Wednesday for the board to recommend mailing ballots to every registered voter in the state. The board has been divided on that option and Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a directive to hold a traditional in-person election on Nov. 3.

The board didn't act on Patrick Hogan's plea Wednesday for mailing ballots directly to voters and is scheduled to meet again on Friday to discuss changes suggested by local election officials, including expanding the number of early-voting centers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report