Maryland State Police issue warning about fraud scheme using Police Barrack phone number

Maryland State Police are issuing a warning about a fraud scheme that is using the a State Police Barrack phone number.

Officials say the caller in the phone scam is using the JFK Highway Barrack phone number and telling people they are wanted on a warrant, and that to avoid arrest they must provide money or gift cards.

Wednesday afternoon into the evening, troopers at the barrack say they have received more than 15 calls from individuals in Maryland and out of state, who said they had just received a call from the barrack phone number.

They said the caller identified himself as being from law enforcement and told them to provide money and/or gift cards in order to avoid arrest,

State Police are reminding everyone that no law enforcement agency would call and offer a chance to avoid arrest in exchange for money. Anyone getting these calls is encouraged to hang up immediately and report the call to their nearest police department.