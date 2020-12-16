Maryland State Police encourage drivers to exercise caution ahead of severe winter weather
FREDERICK, Md. - With a winter weather event expect to impact a significant part of the state, Maryland State Police are asking drivers to exercise caution.
The snow storm is expected to strike northwestern Maryland in particular – including the Hagerstown and Frederick areas.
State Police are telling residents who need to drive to prepare adequately.
If you’re hitting the roads today, they’re encouraging you to pack a survival bag that includes a blanket, a flashlight (with batteries) or flares, jumper cables, an extra bottle of antifreeze and windshield washer fluid.
There are also several steps you can take to prepare your vehicle, including:
- Check the tire pressure and tread
- Check the battery
- Check the car’s fluid levels
- Make sure you have a good spare tire
- Keep jumper cables handy
If you run into a problem, you can call 911, or #77.
During a snow emergency, you’re required to use snow tires, or tires equipped with chains.
You are not permitted to park on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.