Maryland State Police encourage drivers to exercise caution ahead of severe winter weather

With a winter weather event expect to impact a significant part of the state, Maryland State Police are asking drivers to exercise caution.

The snow storm is expected to strike northwestern Maryland in particular – including the Hagerstown and Frederick areas.

State Police are telling residents who need to drive to prepare adequately.

If you’re hitting the roads today, they’re encouraging you to pack a survival bag that includes a blanket, a flashlight (with batteries) or flares, jumper cables, an extra bottle of antifreeze and windshield washer fluid.

There are also several steps you can take to prepare your vehicle, including:

- Check the tire pressure and tread

- Check the battery

- Check the car’s fluid levels

- Make sure you have a good spare tire

- Keep jumper cables handy

If you run into a problem, you can call 911, or #77.

During a snow emergency, you’re required to use snow tires, or tires equipped with chains.

You are not permitted to park on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.