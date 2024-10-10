Maryland sports betting hits record $532 million in September amid NFL surge

article

September marked a record month for sports wagering in Maryland – and it appears as though a certain surging football team is one of the reasons why.

Thursday, state officials reported that more than $532 million was wagered in September, which marks the start of the hugely popular NFL season. That translates to more than $9.3 million in tax revenue for the state, which was nearly triple the $3.2 million figure generated in September 2023.

"That is far and away the largest month ever in our nearly three years of sports wagering," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin, who added that excitement surrounding the first-place Washington Commanders is one of the reasons why.

"You know what, that team in the nation’s capital I think is a little more enthusiastic this year, maybe the fanbase is a little more enthusiastic. I’m not gonna say it’s all on the Commanders to generate that differential, but I think it’s a lot more engaging, a lot more interesting for people."

Officials said the previous top-performing month for Maryland sports wagering was January 2024, when $8.2 million in tax revenue was generated for the state.