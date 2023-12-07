Expand / Collapse search

Maryland spends over $5.8 million yearly for police misconduct, study says

By
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A new study looking at how much police departments spend on settlements due to police misconduct found that Maryland is one of the states that is spending the most. 

The study by legal funding company High Rise Financial took a look at police misconduct cases nationwide between October 2009 and July 2023. The study found that since 2009, Maryland has paid over $81.2 million on litigation settlements due to police misconduct. That averages out to $5.80 million a year on settlements due to violations like excessive use of force, discrimination and bias, unlawful arrests and detentions, and abuse of power.

Nationally, the U.S. has spent more than $2.3 billion on litigation settlements, according to the study. 

The state that has paid the most due to police misconduct is New York, with over $1 billion spent in the last 14 years. 

Maryland ranks fourth highest out of the nation, behind California in second with $332,455,000 and Illinois third with $330,105,000. 

D.C. also made the list at number ten, spending over $32 million on police misconduct settlements since 2009. 

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC: 

Introducing the FOX LOCAL App for your Smart TV!

FOX LOCAL is a brand new, completely free local news app that helps you Stay Ahead of news across DC, Maryland and Virginia. Watch FOX 5's in-depth reporting about current events in the DMV and beyond. Stream coverage of the biggest stories 24/7 on issues that matter to you. Get breaking news, traffic, weather, politics, sports, health and more. Watch LION Lunch Hour and the DMV Zone - and when FOX 5 isn't on TV, we'll offer streams of LiveNOW from FOX and FOX Weather. You'll also be able to stream other FOX TV stations such as FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX 2 Detroit - with more cities on the way! Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 5 DC's shows including Good Day DC, LION Lunch Hour, DMV Zone, Like It Or Not!, The Final 5, In The Courts, On The Hill - and much more.


 