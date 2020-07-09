Maryland reports highest unemployment claims in 2 months

Maryland's labor department is reporting the highest number of new unemployment filings in two months.

The department reported Thursday that 66,559 people filed for unemployment last week. That's the highest number since the week that ended May 2 when more than 109,000 people filed.

Nationally, more than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment last week. That's a historically high pace that indicates many employers are still laying people off in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Maryland's labor department said it had processed 96% of nearly 625,000 complete unemployment claims it received from March 9 to June 27. Of them, 492,789, or nearly 79%, received benefit payments.

