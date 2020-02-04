Expand / Collapse search

Maryland rap artist pleads guilty to using company card to buy sound equipment, instruments

Associated Press
Chad 'Focus' Arrington coaches team FOCUS in 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash game at Talmadge L. Hill Field House at Morgan State University on February 11, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. - A Maryland rap artist has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from accusations that he used a company credit card to make $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases. 

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Monday announced that 32-year-old Chad Arrington of Randalltown, who's known as "Chad Focus," pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. 

He had been working as a search engine optimization specialist for an unidentified company. 

Prosecutors allege Arrington and four co-conspirators used the company card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases. 

Authorities say Arrington’s unauthorized purchases included sound equipment and instruments.
 