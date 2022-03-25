Maryland radio station van stolen from St. Mary’s County

Authorities say a black van belonging to a Maryland radio station group was stolen early Thursday morning in Mechanicsville.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Note: This picture is not of the stolen vehicle, it shows a different vehicle with identical markings and paint.

Note: This picture is not of the stolen vehicle, it shows a different vehicle with identical markings and paint.

Police say the van was stolen around 5 a.m. on March 24 from the 28000 block of Three Notch Road.

They are looking for a black 1993, GMC van with an orange light-bar on top.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The van belongs to the Southern Maryland Radio Network and is prominently marked with Star 98.3, 102.9 WKIK and 97.7 The Bay logos.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at (301) 475-4200 extension 78174 or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Note: This picture is not of the stolen vehicle, it shows a different vehicle with identical markings and paint.

Note: This picture is not of the stolen vehicle, it shows a different vehicle with identical markings and paint.

Advertisement

Please note: The pictures above are not of the stolen vehicle. They show a different vehicle with identical markings and paint.