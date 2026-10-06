Maryland offers grants to struggling businesses as Purple Line nears completion

The Brief Maryland is offering grants to struggling businesses impacted by the ongoing construction of the Purple Line. The project is about 92% complete with live wire testing set to expand across the route. Passenger service for the Purple Line is expected to begin at the end of 2027.



After years of construction delays, Maryland’s Purple Line light-rail project is approaching the finish line. State officials announced additional financial support for small businesses struggling to survive amid the ongoing construction.

What we know:

Many businesses along the Purple Line have struggled, and some have been forced to close their doors over the years. On Bonifant Street in downtown Silver Spring, the tracks are down, but businesses are still surrounded by construction and road closures.

The Purple Line project is about 92% complete. One business owner said he’s trying to survive long enough to see it finished.

"Our restaurant is dead," said Dr. Brad Hounkpatr, owner of African Icons Restaurant. "That’s the proper term that we can use because we open the restaurant just to fulfill our promise to our customers to share the African culture and cuisine, and we’ve been using money out of our pocket because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to make it…because they can’t park in front of the restaurant."

The Purple Line will eventually connect Bethesda to New Carrollton, with 21 stations along the way.

All of the track is down, and light rail vehicles are already being tested across more than half of the 16-mile route.

Purple Line officials said they expect to reach what they call "significant completion" of construction by the end of 2026. Live wire testing is expected to expand across the entire route, with more testing through 2027.

The state is offering grants of up to $50,000 to eligible small businesses impacted by the Purple Line construction. To qualify, businesses generally have to be located within a quarter of a mile of the Purple Line or have 50 or fewer employees and no more than $2 million in annual sales.

The owners of African Icons Restaurant said they appreciate the grants, but they don’t come close to what is actually needed. They are asking leaders to do more for businesses.

"The parking arrangement that we have in front to give us at least three spots for the rest of the year so that our customers can park there freely, plus all the expenses and all we have lost to consider either supporting us or find a form to recover all we are losing," Hounkpatr said.

What's next:

Starting next week, Purple Line officials will hold seven virtual community meetings to update residents and businesses on what comes next.

The Silver Spring meeting is scheduled for October 22. Passenger service is not expected to begin until the end of 2027.