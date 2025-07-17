Maryland MVA warns drivers about text scam

The Brief Maryland warns of text scam posing as traffic violation notice. Fake messages demand payment and personal details. Victims urged to report fraud to the FTC online.



The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is warning residents about a text message scam targeting drivers with fake traffic violations and demands for money and threats of legal action.

MVA text message scam

What we know:

The messages attempt to trick recipients into sharing personal information and making payments for bogus penalties, according to a recent social media post from the MVA.

One example showed a false claim of a suspended license and legal actions unless fees were paid immediately.

"The MVA will never reach out via text asking for personal information or payment," the agency wrote. "Please delete this text immediately."

Report scam activity

Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted can report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission online.