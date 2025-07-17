Maryland MVA warns drivers about text scam
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is warning residents about a text message scam targeting drivers with fake traffic violations and demands for money and threats of legal action.
MVA text message scam
What we know:
The messages attempt to trick recipients into sharing personal information and making payments for bogus penalties, according to a recent social media post from the MVA.
One example showed a false claim of a suspended license and legal actions unless fees were paid immediately.
"The MVA will never reach out via text asking for personal information or payment," the agency wrote. "Please delete this text immediately."
Report scam activity
Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted can report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission online.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.