Maryland MVA employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19, MDOT confirms

A Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration employee has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Maryland Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday.

In a news release shared with FOX 5, an MDOT MVA spokesperson says five employees at the Largo branch office recently notified officials that they had tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees passed away.

MDOT MVA says the employee with the most recent confirmed case tested positive on October 10. This employee last worked in the Largo branch on Oct. 3.

"We have been in contact with that team member’s family, and grief counselors are being arranged for staff at the Largo branch office as we get through this tragedy together as an MDOT MVA family. We will continue to support our employees with any resources we have available while they remain in quarantine. Contact tracing has been underway to determine others these individuals may have been in contact with, and they have been instructed to self-quarantine due to potential exposure," MDOT MVA said in the release.

On Oct. 5, MDOT MVA says they completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the office space following the first notification in accordance with CDC standards, and then they also conducted another deep cleaning on Oct.12, in an effort to protect employees and staff.

Customers and staff are still required to wear face coverings and participate in a brief health screening and temperature scan in order to enter an MDOT MVA facility, according to the news release.