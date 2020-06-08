Maryland MVA reopening today for appointment-only service

article

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s offices will be opening today after months of being shut down while the state grappled with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Like many businesses and government agencies, however, the MVA will be opening with quick a few restrictions still in place.

First off, select locations only will be opening today, and service will only be available by appointment.

The following branches will be available today:

Allegany County – Cumberland/LaVale

Anne Arundel County – Glen Burnie

Baltimore City – Reisterstown Road

Baltimore County – Essex

Carroll County – Westminster

Cecil County – Elkton

Charles County – Waldorf

Frederick County – Frederick

Harford County – Bel Air

Howard County – Columbia

Montgomery County – Gaithersburg and White Oak

Prince George’s County – Largo

St. Mary's County – Loveville

Talbot County – Easton

Washington County – Hagerstown

Wicomico County – Salisbury

Moreover, the scheduling system isn’t up and running just yet, because the agency is contacting residents’ whose appointments were canceled in March because of the shutdown.

Once that system is set up, you’ll be able to set up an appointment by clicking here.

The MVA has not provided an estimate on when that might be available.

Once it is available, the following services will be available:

- learner’s permits

- commercial driving tests

- non-commercial driving tests

- renewing driver’s license and identification cards and

- title work

In light of the governor extending the expiration date on licenses and other forms of identification, the MVA is asking people to hold off on scheduling for those services right away.

In addition to scheduling, the MVA is instituting a number of guidelines for employees, as well as people using its in-person services:

- Both employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings

- Plexiglass dividers are now in place between customers and staff

- Customers must practice social distancing at branches

Finally, MVA customers are still asked to complete any services online when possible. Click here for a comprehensive list of services available online, and for more information in general about the MVA reopening.

