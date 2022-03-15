Maryland moves 2022 primary election from June to July

The State of Maryland is moving the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election Day back.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Maryland issued an order changing the date of the primary election from June 28 to July 19. The order also alters certain deadlines on the primary election calendar, such as when candidates can withdraw from the race.

ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 26: A view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland January 26, 2018. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

The following deadlines have been amended:

