Maryland monkeypox vaccinations, testing update announced by health officials

Maryland officials have provided an update on the state's response to monkeypox including vaccination and testing efforts.

The Maryland Department of Health says vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, and additional supply may not be available until the fall.

To date, the federal government has allocated to MDH enough doses to vaccinate 3,202 patients with the two-dose Jynneos vaccine. Based on CDC guidelines, state and local health officials are prioritizing vaccination courses for public health identified close contacts, those with occasional exposure, self-identified partners of cases and affected community members.

Given the limited federal vaccine supply, MDH is focused on ensuring sustained and equitable access to vaccines across all jurisdictions based on data-driven factors. The most doses have been made available to jurisdictions that report the highest incidence of known cases and exposures.

Individuals who believe they are eligible for vaccination should contact their local health department.

Testing for monkeypox is available through commercial labs and the MDH state public health laboratory. It is not available to purchase off store shelves.

FOX 5 reached out to Montgomery County Health about their monkeypox response and received this statement:

"Because of supply, we continue to only provide vaccination to identified close contacts of know exposures (cases). Those identified contacts come from the Maryland Department of Health. In the coming week, we’ll post a preregistration survey for those interested in vaccination when supplies increase. I do not believe private health care providers are getting any vaccine doses at this time but that’s a question for MDH (which is where our vaccine comes from)."

FOX 5 reached out to Prince George's County Health about their monkeypox response and received this statement:

"As of July 2022, the County Health Department has a very limited supply of Monkeypox vaccine, which is provided by the Maryland Department of Health. The County Health Department is following CDC recommendations, based on current supply, that vaccine is administered to patients who have been identified as close contacts to laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases through contact tracing investigations . Monkeypox vaccine is expected to be available for more groups as more vaccine becomes available. We recommend speaking with your healthcare provider if you have additional questions or visit cdc.gov/monkeypox for more information."

Human monkeypox is a rare but serious illness predominantly caused by prolonged intimate physical contact.

In May 2022, several clusters of human monkeypox cases were reported in countries that do not normally report human monkeypox, including the United States. Maryland’s first monkeypox case was announced on June 16, 2022.

While anyone can get and spread monkeypox, the vast majority of cases have been reported among men who have sex with men.

As of today, the State of Maryland is reporting 129 lab-confirmed monkeypox cases, representing 2.2% of cases nationwide. At present, the majority of cases have been reported in the National Capital Region.

MDH has also made available a fact sheet and frequently asked questions with information about human monkeypox. Earlier this week, the CDC released updated guidance on isolation and prevention practices.