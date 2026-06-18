Maryland mom sentenced to 50 years for shooting 13-year-old daughter

The Brief A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the 2024 shooting of her then 13-year-old daughter. Talecka C. Brown was sentenced following her conviction on charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Authorities said the victim survived but faced a long recovery process due to the extent of her injuries.



A Maryland woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the 2024 shooting of her then 13-year-old daughter, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.

Talecka C. Brown was sentenced following her conviction on charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in September 2024 at the family’s home in Seat Pleasant.

According to court records, Brown and her daughter became involved in a heated argument that escalated into physical confrontation. During the incident, Brown shot the girl once in the back of the neck as the teenager moved away from the altercation and toward a staircase.

The victim collapsed at the bottom of the stairs and was unable to move after being struck. Prosecutors said Brown then instructed the child to tell authorities that an intruder had been responsible for the shooting, a claim later contradicted by evidence gathered during the investigation.

The teenager suffered a severe gunshot wound to the upper spinal region, with medical reports indicating bullet fragments were found near her shoulder and abdomen. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition and required emergency treatment, including surgery and the use of a chest tube to assist with breathing, per the records.

Authorities said the victim survived but faced a long recovery process due to the extent of her injuries.

What they're saying:

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson condemned the attack in a statement following sentencing.

"It is unimaginable that a mother would turn on her own child in such a violent way," she said. "A mother has a duty to love, protect and nurture her child, not cause them harm."

"Our hearts are with this young survivor, who endured a level of pain and fear no child should ever experience," she added. "We want to thank our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their diligent work in ensuring accountability in this case as well as the jury for their service."

What's next:

Brown will serve her sentence in state prison following the court’s decision.