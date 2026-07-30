3 men held at gunpoint during attempted robbery at DC skate park

article

The Brief Three men were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery. The incident was reported at Shaw Skate Park in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday, July 29. No items were taken, and no injuries were reported, police said.



Three men were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery at Shaw Skate Park in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night.

The incident, which was captured on camera and shared widely on social media, has since been deleted.

According to D.C. police, the attempted armed robbery happened around 8:22 p.m. at a skate park near the intersection of 11th Street and Q Street, Northwest.

Officers responded to the scene to find three men who were held at gunpoint by a suspect who was demanding money.

The suspect fled in a grey Lexus sedan before police arrived.

No property was taken from the victims and no injuries were reported, police said.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.